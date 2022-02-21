N&N: Expect flurry of trades when lockout ends

Happy President’s Day!
Guardians News
Trades are-a-coming.
Wouldn't be surprised at all if the #Guardians have a trade or two already in place when and if the MLB lockout ends. Front office has had all this time to work on a deal or deals to improve MLB roster. Look for them to deal from some of tremendous young middle infield depth.— Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) February 20, 2022
