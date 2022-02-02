 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Groundhog Day? Groundhog Day.

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022

westbrook
In Wyomissing Pennsylvania Parklands Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

The news. We have seen it before.

I don’t know what you were expecting.

But also,

If there is baseball in 2022, here is how ZiPS thinks the National League will shake out.

And here is how the SF Giants farm system might shake out.

Carlos Santana is a trade candidate. Know any teams who could use him?

