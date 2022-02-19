First day of spring training canceled

Spring training games through March 5 have been canceled and the two sides will be meeting daily in order to speed an agreement.
Guardians Notes
MLB Spring Training 2022 delayed
As negotiations between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association continue, the league announced Friday that the first week of exhibition games will not be played.
The strange story of Roberto Hernandez made Fausto Carmona a household name in Cleveland: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look back at Hernandez, who spent seven seasons in Cleveland, most of them pitching under an assumed name.
Jose Mesa’s dominance in ‘95 overshadowed by ‘97 letdown: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look back at Mesa's incredible 1995 season and what he meant to Cleveland that year.
Around the League
- According to Fangraphs, Juan Soto is worth much more than the $350 million extension he’s been offered
- What the cancellation of week one spring training games means
- Ryan Zimmerman to retire after 17 years
