First day of spring training canceled

News and Notes for Saturday, February 19, 2022

By woodsmeister
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Spring training games through March 5 have been canceled and the two sides will be meeting daily in order to speed an agreement.

Guardians Notes

MLB Spring Training 2022 delayed
As negotiations between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association continue, the league announced Friday that the first week of exhibition games will not be played.

The strange story of Roberto Hernandez made Fausto Carmona a household name in Cleveland: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look back at Hernandez, who spent seven seasons in Cleveland, most of them pitching under an assumed name.

Jose Mesa’s dominance in ‘95 overshadowed by ‘97 letdown: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look back at Mesa's incredible 1995 season and what he meant to Cleveland that year.

Around the League

Morning news and notes

Nothing but tumbleweed and gators from Spring Training so far

2022 Spring Training standings: Guardians in first place after one day

Morning news and notes

Labor talks not productive

