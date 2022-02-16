2022 Spring Training standings: Guardians in first place after one day

Sam Hentges got the honors of starting first this spring, and pitched an absolutely dominant 0.0 innings, with no walks and no strikeouts.

Here are the standings after one day:

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

Atlanta .......... 0-0

Baltimore ....... 0-0

Boston ......... 0-0

Detroit ......... 0-0

Houston ......... 0-0

Miami ......... 0-0

Minnesota ...... 0-0

NYM ......... 0-0

NYY ......... 0-0

Philadelphia...... 0-0

Pittsburgh ....... 0-0

St. Louis ........ 0-0

Tampa Bay ........ 0-0

Toronto ......... 0-0

Washington ........ 0-0

CACTUS LEAGUE

Arizona ......... 0-0

Chi Cubs ......... 0-0

Chi Sox ......... 0-0

Cincinnati ........ 0-0

Cleveland ......... 0-0

Colorado ......... 0-0

Kansas City ....... 0-0

LAA ......... 0-0

LAD ......... 0-0

Milwaukee ......... 0-0

Oakland ......... 0-0

San Diego ......... 0-0

San Francisco ...... 0-0

Seattle ......... 0-0

Texas ......... 0-0

These games cost baseball’s owners a grand total of zero dollars and zero cents, just the way they like it.

Spring training should be starting today. As someone who has seen this process unfold, followed it closely and understands why it is happening — and as someone who has tried very hard not use adjectives frivolously in the reporting of it— I am disgusted by the fact that it isn’t. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 15, 2022

Also,

Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman retired after 17 years.