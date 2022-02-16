 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 Spring Training standings: Guardians in first place after one day

Morning news and Notes for Wed. Feb. 16, 2022

By westbrook
/ new
Southwest Faces Worsening Drought Conditions Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

Sam Hentges got the honors of starting first this spring, and pitched an absolutely dominant 0.0 innings, with no walks and no strikeouts.

Here are the standings after one day:

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

Atlanta .......... 0-0

Baltimore ....... 0-0

Boston ......... 0-0

Detroit ......... 0-0

Houston ......... 0-0

Miami ......... 0-0

Minnesota ...... 0-0

NYM ......... 0-0

NYY ......... 0-0

Philadelphia...... 0-0

Pittsburgh ....... 0-0

St. Louis ........ 0-0

Tampa Bay ........ 0-0

Toronto ......... 0-0

Washington ........ 0-0

CACTUS LEAGUE

Arizona ......... 0-0

Chi Cubs ......... 0-0
Chi Sox ......... 0-0

Cincinnati ........ 0-0
Cleveland ......... 0-0

Colorado ......... 0-0
Kansas City ....... 0-0

LAA ......... 0-0
LAD ......... 0-0

Milwaukee ......... 0-0
Oakland ......... 0-0

San Diego ......... 0-0
San Francisco ...... 0-0

Seattle ......... 0-0
Texas ......... 0-0

These games cost baseball’s owners a grand total of zero dollars and zero cents, just the way they like it.

Also,

Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman retired after 17 years.

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...