Labor talks not productive

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

By woodsmeister
World Series - Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Indians - Game Seven Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Not much today but speculation

Each team's most athletic prospect

Our prospects lists are filled with athletically gifted players who have tremendous power, speed and arm strength. But who are the toolsiest of them all?

Kenny Lofton sparked excitement from the moment he arrived in Cleveland: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look back at Lofton's career in Cleveland and his chances for the Hall of Fame.

Could The Guardians Be A Dark Horse For Matt Olson? - MLB Trade Rumors

Over the past few months, there has been reported interest from the Rangers, Yankees and Braves, but could the Guardians be a surprise entrant into the Olson sweepstakes?

Around the league

