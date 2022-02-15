Not much today but speculation
Each team's most athletic prospect
Our prospects lists are filled with athletically gifted players who have tremendous power, speed and arm strength. But who are the toolsiest of them all?
Kenny Lofton sparked excitement from the moment he arrived in Cleveland: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look back at Lofton's career in Cleveland and his chances for the Hall of Fame.
Could The Guardians Be A Dark Horse For Matt Olson? - MLB Trade Rumors
Over the past few months, there has been reported interest from the Rangers, Yankees and Braves, but could the Guardians be a surprise entrant into the Olson sweepstakes?
Around the league
- Former Negro League player, manager, tells the stories of the Negro League through art.
- Labor talks not productive.
- Thousands of minor league jobs could go away under owner proposal.
