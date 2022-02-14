N&N: Cleveland Guardians are hiring

Here’s to more good than bad this week!
Guardians News
Job fairs planned to fill positions for Cleveland Guardians season at Progressive Field | 19 News
Here’s your chance to work at a ballpark!
Just another one of Cleveland’s highly-ranked middle infield prospects . . .
#Guardians 20yr old (SS) prospect Carson Tucker putting in work out at the organizations Goodyear Development Complex. Excited to see what the 2020 1st Round Pick can do now healthy after missing almost the entire 2021 season with a hand injury. @DookieTucker29 #OurCLE #Future pic.twitter.com/N2WljeqIa1— Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) February 13, 2022
Around the League
- MLBPA unimpressed by latest offer in CBA negotiations
- MLBPA ready to get deal done
- Who’s #1 — deep look at the top prospects in baseball not named George Valera
- Tom Selleck’s at-bat for the Tigers was better than expected #MrBaseball
Loading comments...