Apparently, the MLB steroids testing program lapsed in December

Cleveland Guardians news

Will the 2022 Cleveland Guardians have some 1995 magic in them? Hey, Hoynsie - cleveland.com

The last season MLB lost regular-season games to a work stoppage was 1995. Cleveland went 100-44 that year and reached the World Series for the first time in 41 years.

Quick Hits: Guardians, Allen, Yankees, Severino, Brewers, Hiura - MLB Trade Rumors

Zack Meisel of The Athletic suggests southpaw Logan Allen could be a possible trade candidate. Allen, not to be confused with a Double-A pitching prospect of the same name, is out of minor league option years. Cleveland, therefore, needs to carry the 24-year-old on the active roster or make him available to other clubs. The Guardians are currently projected to open the year with a starting five of Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale, Zach Plesac, Cal

RubberDucks to become Akron JoJos on July 28 and July 29

The Akron RubberDucks will rebrand to the Akron JoJos on Thursday, July 28, and Friday, July 29 to honor the unique-to-Akron JoJo potato.

MLB-MLBPA dumpster fire now includes no steroid testing: Paul Hoynes - cleveland.com

When the owners imposed a lockout on the players on Dec. 2 after the old basic agreement expired, the game's joint drug testing and prevention program also ended.

Sandy Alomar Jr. part of the ‘fabric of Cleveland baseball’ for more than 30 years: Podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look back on Alomar's contributions to Cleveland's franchise for the better part of three decades.

Around the league