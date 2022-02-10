 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Remembering Steve Olin

Morning news and notes for Thursday, Feb. 10

By woodsmeister
Cleveland Guardians news

Do you remember what you were doing when you heard about the accident?

Steve Olin remembered in Cleveland for his unique delivery, tragic death: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga reflect on Olin's legacy and all-too-brief career in Cleveland after boating tragedy in 1993.

Guardians’ top 20 prospects for 2022: Keith Law ranks Cleveland’s farm system – The Athletic ($$)
Keith Law ranks the Guardians' top 20 prospects, projecting who will have the biggest impact in 2022, who is on the rise and who is falling.

Around the league

