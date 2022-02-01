More on Progressive Field renovation

Cleveland Guardians news

Truck Day will look different for Cleveland Guardians in 2022 as MLB lockout begins third month - cleveland.com

Trucks loaded with Guardians gear will depart for Arizona in the next week or so, the club said.

MLB needs to play more games in non-traditional locations to recover from lockout: Here are some ideas - cleveland.com

Field of Dreams, Little League Classic games showed MLB can connect with fans in non-traditional settings.

Dolan family, including Cleveland Guardians owner Larry Dolan, gives millions to newly formed federal political action committee - cleveland.com

Although it has no publicly stated purpose, the Buckeye Leadership Fund was formed to support or oppose multiple federal candidates as a member of the Dolan family, state Sen. Matt Dolan, runs for U.S. Senate.

Progressive Field upgrades

It’s set in stone: The Guardians aren’t leaving Cleveland any time soon. And their home is about to receive some upgrades. On Thursday, the club announced that the lease agreement and bond financing for Progressive Field improvements that were originally announced in August have been finalized.

