MLB teams had a rare busy day Tuesday, indicated by the Guardians(!?) spending money

The team that brought you “Bryan Shaw and Luke Maile is our definition of free agency” has already topped that and it’s only Dec. 7. That’s right, friends, Josh Bell is a Guardian.
Bell is going to fit in quite nicely on this Guardians ballclub, and the (stupid) ban on shifts is likely going to help even more.
Around baseball
- Cody Bellinger is going to be in a Cubs uniform for a year.
- I’ve liked Taijuan Walker for a long time, but the Phillies are likely going to regret this contract, and the same could be said of the one they agreed to pay Matt Strahm.
- Mitch Haniger has agreed to be a Giant for three years.
- Already a giant, Aaron Judge might be a Giant too, if these comments mean much.
- Major League Baseball was helping Judge hit home runs.
- Tommy Kahnle is going back to the Yankees.
- Jameson Taillon left the Yankees for the Cubs, and will be paid $68M over 4 years.
- Andrew Heaney is on his way to being a Texas Ranger.
- The Pirates added Jarlin Garcia and Vince Velasquez to their free agent haul.
- The draft lottery was way too kind to the Twins for my liking.
- David Price won’t pitch in Year Of Our Lord 2023.
