BREAKING JOSH BELL IS A GUARD

MLB teams had a rare busy day Tuesday, indicated by the Guardians(!?) spending money

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

By westbrook
90th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard
first baseman who can catch throws
Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The team that brought you “Bryan Shaw and Luke Maile is our definition of free agency” has already topped that and it’s only Dec. 7. That’s right, friends, Josh Bell is a Guardian.

Bell is going to fit in quite nicely on this Guardians ballclub, and the (stupid) ban on shifts is likely going to help even more.

Around baseball

