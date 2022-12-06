Guardians reportedly have Josh Bell on their list

The Guardians are reportedly, unsurprisingly, at least keeping tabs on first baseman Josh Bell, according to Jon Heyman.

Josh Bell is among 1B on Guardians list. Also one of many seeking catching help. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 6, 2022

I like to imagine that Jon was looking over Mike Chernoff’s shoulder and saw Bell’s name written on a napkin along with several other baseball players and random coffee stains. Either way, it’s the closest we’ve come to a legitimate Guardians rumor so I’m going to run with it.

Bell, 30, is coming off a season split between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres. His time with the former was superb as he slashed .301/.384/.493 with 14 home runs, but he struggled after being sent to the Padres along with Juan Soto. He slashed just .192/.316/.271 with three home runs and a 79 wRC+ in sunny San Diego. As Quincy Wheeler wrote in his excellent write-up of potential first-base targets, it’s probably not worth worrying about his poor performance in a new place for half a season.

Bell’s seven-year MLB resume contains three 20-home-run seasons, only one with a wRC+ below 100 (the Extremely Weird 2020 season), and a career 11.9% walk rate to 18.2% strikeout rate. He has always maintained a good-to-great hard-hit rate, and even though his xwOBAcon took a bit of a hit last year, he finished with a .344 wOBA — the third-highest of his career.

Back in November, MLB Trade Rumors estimated that Bell would pull in a four-year, $64 million deal on the free agent market. That, however, was before each team received a $30 million windfall from MLB selling its remaining share of BAMTech to Disney. It was also before teams were out there slinging $300 million contracts to Trea Turner, or $185 million to an oft-injured, 34-year-old Jacob deGrom. In all likelihood, he will make more than the projected $64 million, and he’s probably going to push more than four years as this is his last chance at a big payday. Luckily, the Guardians are positioned to offer every penny of that, plus the chance to play on a competing team at first base as long as his body is capable of doing it.

Unlike the potential hangup the Guardians might have in, say, acquiring a long-term catcher because they already have Bo Naylor, first base is wide open as can be.

Cleveland’s current first-base situation consists of Josh Naylor (who can’t hit left-handed pitching to save his life) and a gaping maw of nothingness. Bell, a switch-hitter who is only slightly worse against lefties but still above average, is about as perfect a fit as Cleveland could hope for in a free-agent package. In addition to bringing 20-home-run-power potential, he’s not a typical “three true outcome” power hitter. He hasn’t had a strikeout rate above 20% since the shortened 2020 season, and he makes the kind of consistent contact — even outside the strike zone — that the Guardians covet. Just with a few more dingers.

Jon Heyman simply stating that the Guardians have him on their “list” is far from confirmation that he will actually be signed, but it’s a glimmer of hope.