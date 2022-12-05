 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fred McGriff elected to Hall of Fame

Morning news and notes for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

By Jason Philipps
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: USA TODAY Sports-Archive RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s to a great week!

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians should give Pirates a call about Bryan Reynolds | cleveland.com
CTC leader Matt Lyons said the same thing. From Paul Hoynes:

The Guardians have always taken a big-picture view of improving their team. If they can’t add the right kind of hitter, they are more than willing to add more pitching or better defense. Baseball is about scoring more runs than the other team, or preventing the other team from scoring runs.

Pittsburgh outfielder Bryan Reynolds reportedly has requested a trade. He has spent four years with the Pirates and is considered to be their best player. Apparently the Pirates’ endless rebuild program has him seeking a new team.

Why wouldn’t the Guardians take a look?

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...