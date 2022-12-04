Guardians enter the Winter Meetings looking for offense

The first in-person Winter Meetings since 2019 starts today, and the Guardians will fly into San Diego with a clear goal in mind: get some offense. Most likely this will be in the form of a catcher, or maybe a first baseman, but they need something before spring training.

In case you missed it, Quincy Wheeler made his Covering the Corner debut yesterday with this excellent overview of the first base options available to the Guardians during the Winter Meetings and (hopefully) beyond.

Mandy Bell lays out the Guardians’ needs for the next few days, but tempers expectations about when those moves might come. They don’t need to acquire a catcher at the Winter Meetings, but at least make progress towards one.

No matter what, the Guardians are in a good spot right now. The roster is young and under control, and by any measure, they have plenty of money to spend with just three players under guaranteed contracts beyond 2023. Get out there and do something.

