All quiet on the baseball front

Morning news and notes for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

By Matt Lyons
Arizona Diamondbacks v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Happy whatever day it is between Christmas and New Year’s because I have no idea.

Cleveland Guardians news

In lieu of any real Guardians news, here’s a random YouTube recommendation to fill the void. This channel (which hopefully won’t get banned now that I’m bringing attention to it) uploads random games throughout baseball history, and it’s a delight.

Now, when I say “random games” I mean truly random. These are not the top moments in baseball history you know by heart. This is stuff like a random game between Cleveland and Kansas City in July 1997 just because that’s what was on a random VHS tape somewhere. And that, if you ask me, is where you can really get a sense of a team in any given year.

Here’s Cleveland and New York in April 1987 for absolutely no reason with some outstanding ‘80s visuals.

Around the league

