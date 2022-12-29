All quiet on the baseball front

Happy whatever day it is between Christmas and New Year’s because I have no idea.
Cleveland Guardians news
In lieu of any real Guardians news, here’s a random YouTube recommendation to fill the void. This channel (which hopefully won’t get banned now that I’m bringing attention to it) uploads random games throughout baseball history, and it’s a delight.
Now, when I say “random games” I mean truly random. These are not the top moments in baseball history you know by heart. This is stuff like a random game between Cleveland and Kansas City in July 1997 just because that’s what was on a random VHS tape somewhere. And that, if you ask me, is where you can really get a sense of a team in any given year.
Here’s Cleveland and New York in April 1987 for absolutely no reason with some outstanding ‘80s visuals.
Around the league
- The Marlins and Jean Segura agreed on a two-year deal.
- The Braves traded for Lucas Luetge.
- On closers and the Hall of Fame.
- Rethinking outfield alignments.
