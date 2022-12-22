Giants lose another free agent they thought they had

Hey, maybe the Guardians' offseason isn’t perfect, but it’s going better than the Giants. First, there was the “Arson Judge” debacle, where Jon Heyman incorrectly reported that the slugging outfielder was headed to San Francisco. Then, just yesterday, the Giants noticed something in Carlos Correa's medicals that negated a 13-year, $350 million deal he agreed to. He jumped to the Mets instead 12-year, $315 million deal yesterday.

If the Giants actually found something worrying, maybe they’ll come out looking alright in this in the long term. In the short term, however, it’s been a brutal offseason for a team that won 100 games just a year ago.

Cleveland Guardians news: Austin Hedges says leaving team ‘feels like a breakup’ | Away Back Gone

Austin Hedges is an 80-grade dude, no doubt. Wish him the best with the Pirates.

“It feels like a breakup... When you’re done with a team, there’s a chance you never see any of them again for the rest of your life.”

The Guardians are Paying for Ceiling with Josh Bell and Mike Zunino | Everyone Hates Cleveland

Josh Bell and Mike Zunino may not be big signings in a vacuum, but they represent huge offensive upgrades at two positions.

