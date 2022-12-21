Guardians announce changes to coaching staff

If you are the kind of person who recognizes obscure members of a coaching staff in the dugout while watching a baseball game, then the 2023 Guardians are going to have some new faces for you!
Specifically, they announced these changes to their coaching staff:
- Rigo Beltrán, bullpen coach
- Jason Esposito, “run production”
- Hasani Torres, asst. strength & conditioning
Speaking of run production, some said the Guardians needed to add a large number of home runs to their 2023 lineup. They already did, if you only look at Josh Bell and Mike Zunino’s ceilings.
Around baseball
- An issue popped up with Carlos Correa’s physical.
- Brandon Drury signed a 2-year contract with the Angels of Anaheim.
- The Padres decided to massively overpay a Carpenter in December. How festive.
- Adam Ottavino is the latest ballplayer to find money in New York.
- Austin Hedges is officially a Pirate.
