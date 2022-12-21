 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Guardians announce changes to coaching staff

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

By westbrook
/ new
Cleveland Indians v Oakland Athletics
lmaooo
Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

If you are the kind of person who recognizes obscure members of a coaching staff in the dugout while watching a baseball game, then the 2023 Guardians are going to have some new faces for you!

Specifically, they announced these changes to their coaching staff:

  • Rigo Beltrán, bullpen coach
  • Jason Esposito, “run production”
  • Hasani Torres, asst. strength & conditioning

Speaking of run production, some said the Guardians needed to add a large number of home runs to their 2023 lineup. They already did, if you only look at Josh Bell and Mike Zunino’s ceilings.

Around baseball

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...