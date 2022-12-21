Guardians announce changes to coaching staff

If you are the kind of person who recognizes obscure members of a coaching staff in the dugout while watching a baseball game, then the 2023 Guardians are going to have some new faces for you!

Specifically, they announced these changes to their coaching staff:

Rigo Beltrán, bullpen coach

Jason Esposito, “run production”

Hasani Torres, asst. strength & conditioning

Speaking of run production, some said the Guardians needed to add a large number of home runs to their 2023 lineup. They already did, if you only look at Josh Bell and Mike Zunino’s ceilings.

