New Guardians catcher Mike Zunino expected to be ready for Spring Training

Here’s to a great week!

Can Mike Zunino stay healthy? Goodbye Owen Miller | cleveland.com

From Terry Pluto:

Guardians President Chris Antonetti said Zunino “is renowned as a really good defensive catcher who does an extraordinary job of leading a pitching staff. We also think he has the ability to contribute offensively. As an All-Star in the 2021 season, he was a really productive offensive player and posted one of the best power rates in all of Major League Baseball.”

Zunino and the Guardians believe he will be able to play by spring training. He said he has no pain, and he’s building up strength in the left shoulder. He is hitting balls off a tee, but has yet to face live pitching.