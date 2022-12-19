 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Guardians catcher Mike Zunino expected to be ready for Spring Training

Morning news and notes for Monday, December 19, 2022

By Jason Philipps
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Guardians News

Can Mike Zunino stay healthy? Goodbye Owen Miller | cleveland.com

From Terry Pluto:

Guardians President Chris Antonetti said Zunino “is renowned as a really good defensive catcher who does an extraordinary job of leading a pitching staff. We also think he has the ability to contribute offensively. As an All-Star in the 2021 season, he was a really productive offensive player and posted one of the best power rates in all of Major League Baseball.”

Zunino and the Guardians believe he will be able to play by spring training. He said he has no pain, and he’s building up strength in the left shoulder. He is hitting balls off a tee, but has yet to face live pitching.

Triston McKenzie hops on jet ski during HR derby | cleguardians.com

Looks like a blast!

Around the League

