Owen Miller traded to Brewers for cash

Morning news and notes for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

By Matt Lyons
Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Guardians’ one-year deal with catcher Mike Zunino hasn’t officially been announced yet, but we already know how he fits on the 40-man roster. Yesterday the Guards made room on their roster by sending Owen Miller to the Brewers for cash considerations.

The trade will close the book on Miller’s two-year career with the Guardians in which he slashed .231/.283/.338 with 10 home runs. Apart from one really hot month early in 2022, he hasn’t quite lived up to the high-contact dreams of the Guardians, and he’s about to be surpassed by the seemingly endless middle infield prospects in the higher end of Cleveland’s minor-league system.

