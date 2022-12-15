Owen Miller traded to Brewers for cash

The Guardians’ one-year deal with catcher Mike Zunino hasn’t officially been announced yet, but we already know how he fits on the 40-man roster. Yesterday the Guards made room on their roster by sending Owen Miller to the Brewers for cash considerations.
The trade will close the book on Miller’s two-year career with the Guardians in which he slashed .231/.283/.338 with 10 home runs. Apart from one really hot month early in 2022, he hasn’t quite lived up to the high-contact dreams of the Guardians, and he’s about to be surpassed by the seemingly endless middle infield prospects in the higher end of Cleveland’s minor-league system.
Cleveland Guardians news
Milwaukee Brewers acquire infielder Owen Miller from Cleveland Guardians | WKYC
The Brewers needed a new utilityman after losing Jace Peterson and they got one in Miller.
Cleveland Guardians 2023 Spring Training tickets to go on sale December 15 | WKYC
Tickets for next year’s spring training go on sale at 10 a.m. ET today.
Guards Fest - Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 | MLB
More details about the upcoming Guards Fest, including some of the players who will be in attendance.
January 21st is gonna be here before you know it!— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) December 14, 2022
Guards Fest tickets are some great stocking stuffers, but that's just our opinion ... It's not wrong though.https://t.co/gVgEoAEAAi#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/8a90kQXGC1
Around the league
- The Tigers signed Michael Lorenzen.
- The Dodgers are signing Noah Syndergaard.
- The Giants are signing Carlos Correa to a 13-year deal.
Loading comments...