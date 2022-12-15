Owen Miller traded to Brewers for cash

The Guardians’ one-year deal with catcher Mike Zunino hasn’t officially been announced yet, but we already know how he fits on the 40-man roster. Yesterday the Guards made room on their roster by sending Owen Miller to the Brewers for cash considerations.

The trade will close the book on Miller’s two-year career with the Guardians in which he slashed .231/.283/.338 with 10 home runs. Apart from one really hot month early in 2022, he hasn’t quite lived up to the high-contact dreams of the Guardians, and he’s about to be surpassed by the seemingly endless middle infield prospects in the higher end of Cleveland’s minor-league system.

Cleveland Guardians news

The Brewers needed a new utilityman after losing Jace Peterson and they got one in Miller.

Tickets for next year's spring training go on sale at 10 a.m. ET today.

More details about the upcoming Guards Fest, including some of the players who will be in attendance.

