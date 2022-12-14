Carlos Correa exits AL Central for San Francisco

In case you missed it, the Cleveland Guardians agreed to a 1-year pact with free agent catcher Mike Zunino on Tuesday.
Having struck out on all the other passable catcher options, the “Guards” snagged the last decent free agent catcher, one who will ensure they do a bunch more striking out in the next calendar year.
But that was far from the biggest news in baseball.
Around baseball
- Carlos Correa got a 13-year offer from the Giants that paid him $350 million and screamed “ACCEPT!” It was the obvious move for Correa, but I don’t love this for SF. Don’t get me wrong, I’d love if the Guardians spent $350M, but how about three $110M players instead, maybe?
- Ross Stripling signed a 2-year, $25M contract, also with the San Francisco Giants.
- Pierce Johnson got $5M from the Rockies
- LGFT RHRP JP Feyereisen was DFA’d by TBR.
- The Royals signed LHP Ryan Yarbrough.
- Esteury Ruiz appeared on a chart with Austin Hedges.
