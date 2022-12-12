Josh Bell likely to be asset for Guardians on and off the field

Here’s to a great week!

Guardians News

Josh Bell’s character, Bo Naylor’s determination | cleveland.com

There’s so many positives about your new first baseman/DH that’s it’s easy to be excited!

From Terry Pluto:

The Guardians are careful to add players who are “good teammates,” as Francona calls them. They checked with a lot of people about Bell. They also have their own inside source. Former Pittsburgh GM Neal Huntington is a “special advisor” to the Guardians. He was with the Pirates in 2011 when they drafted Bell in the second round. Huntington’s last season in Pittsburgh was 2017, when Bell was in his second big league season. He gave Bell a huge endorsement.

Why Josh Bell fits the Guardians’ offense so well | cleguardians.com

The 30-year-old slugger has a very solid track record.

Around the League