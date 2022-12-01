Guardians are actively pursuing Sean Murphy

According to Jon Morosi, who has never been wrong about Cleveland baseball rumors ever, the Guardians are among the “most active suitors” for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy. This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to anyone following the breadcrumbs of the front office’s plan this offseason. They need offense, they need a competent defensive catcher, and they need a guy with dumps like a truck.

Murphy checks all those boxes and then some.

Guardians Showing Continued Interest In Sean Murphy

As MLBTR lays out here, the Guardians need to do something at catcher this offseason unless they want to run with Bo Naylor and Bryan Lavastida — their only catchers currently on the 40-man roster — all season.

Of course, being how thin the catcher market is this offseason, there will be a lot of others attempting to trade for Murphy — he’s not going to come cheap. Whoever gets him will receive a well-rounded catcher who is 28 and still has three years of control left.

Cleveland Guardians to host 'Guards Fest' at Huntington Convention Center in January

Yesterday the Guardians announced that Guards Fest (previously “Tribe Fest”) will return for the first time since 2019. The one-day event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. General admission tickets are $5 per person for season ticket holders and $15 for the unwashed masses. Tickets can be purchased here.

Job Posting: Cleveland Guardians – Fellow, Amateur Scouting

The Guardians Fellowship program is designed to accelerate the pace of development and impact for people interested in working for our organization. Fellowship roles are focused on solving complex challenges and developing new approaches, tools, and techniques to meaningfully drive the organization forward.

How will Guardians attack upcoming Winter Meetings?

