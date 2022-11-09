 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

José Ramírez having thumb surgery today

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

By westbrook
/ new
Division Series - New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game Four Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Your reaction is probably “Didn’t we already know that?” and the answer is “No.”

We knew José Ramírez was having thumb surgery, but we did not know it was happening today.

Well, guess what? It is. Does the date matter much? No. Did we need a headline? Yes.

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...