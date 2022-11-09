José Ramírez having thumb surgery today

Your reaction is probably “Didn’t we already know that?” and the answer is “No.”
We knew José Ramírez was having thumb surgery, but we did not know it was happening today.
Well, guess what? It is. Does the date matter much? No. Did we need a headline? Yes.
Around the league
- Arizona declined their option on Ian Kennedy and he is now a free agent.
- A trade of Sean Murphy “appears likely”.
- AJ Pollock opted out of his White Sox contract.
- Aubrey Huff managed to gather yet another L on Tuesday.
- There’s drama in Houston’s front office yet again.
