Daniel Espino and his chances of reaching Cleveland in 2023

Here’s to a great week!

5 Guardians prospects to keep an eye on | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

1 big question for next season: Can Daniel Espino have a healthy year?

Cleveland’s top-ranked prospect’s stuff is electric — so much so that Espino caused big leaguers to stop in their tracks in the back fields at Spring Training last year to watch him throw live batting practice. But he missed nearly the entire 2022 season due to soreness in his right shoulder. At one time, it was easy to project Espino reaching the big leagues in ‘23. He now has a lot of development time to make up and has to prove that his shoulder can withstand a big workload.