Daniel Espino and his chances of reaching Cleveland in 2023

Here’s to a great week!
Cleveland Guardians news
5 Guardians prospects to keep an eye on | cleguardians.com
From Mandy Bell:
1 big question for next season: Can Daniel Espino have a healthy year?
Cleveland’s top-ranked prospect’s stuff is electric — so much so that Espino caused big leaguers to stop in their tracks in the back fields at Spring Training last year to watch him throw live batting practice. But he missed nearly the entire 2022 season due to soreness in his right shoulder. At one time, it was easy to project Espino reaching the big leagues in ‘23. He now has a lot of development time to make up and has to prove that his shoulder can withstand a big workload.
Offseason schedule
Now that the offseason is upon us, here are some dates to remember.— Guardians Baseball Insider (@Official_CGBI) November 6, 2022
FA can start in 5 days (options must be exercised by then, though CLE has none)
Technically trades can start now
11/7: GM Meetings
11/15: QO (CLE wont have any)
11/18: Non-tender deadline
12/7: R5 draft
Around the league
- Mets closer Edwin Diaz opens free agency with record-setting deal.
- 10 storylines for MLB free agency
- First trade of season involves Colorado outfielder Sam Hilliard heading to Atlanta.
- Carlos Rodon opts of contract, enters free agency.
Loading comments...