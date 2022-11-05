 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brandon Guyer talks mindset during his Game 7 hit in 2016

Morning news and notes for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

By Matt Lyons
/ new
World Series - Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Indians - Game Seven Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Walking up to the plate in the final innings of a Game 7 with a runner on base and a championship on the line is something very few people will ever experience but almost everyone imagines at one point or another.

For Brandon Guyer, years of visualizing such a moment may have helped him come through in the clutch as he doubled home a baby-faced José Ramírez from first base and put Cleveland within striking distance of ending their decades-long World Series drought.

Cleveland Guardians news

Brandon Guyer recounts his mindset while getting a hit ahead of Rajai Davis in the 2016 World Series | Twitter
I meant to post this yesterday but completely forgot, so shout out to lucasmcain for putting it in the comments of yesterday’s News & Notes. Everyone remembers Rajai Davis choking up on the bat and tying Game 7 in the eighth inning, but few people credit Brandon Guyer for hitting an RBI double ahead of him — both hits came while facing prime Aroldis Chapman.

Six years later (has it really been that long?!), Guyer told the story of his mindset during the at-bat in a Twitter thread. I’ll embed each tweet individually for those who don’t want to fumble around with Twitter’s interface, or for those who are not interested in stepping into a building that is currently on fire.

When will Cleveland Guardians fans get to celebrate a no-hitter? | Away Back Gone
Of all the great pitchers to come through Cleveland in the last decade, none have thrown a no-hitter, let alone a perfect game to match Len Barker’s 1981 masterpiece. Will Guards fans get to celebrate one sometime soon? They already have pitchers who have come close, at least.

Here’s a look at every player in Sunday’s Fall Stars Game | MLB
The Guardians have two prospects in the Fall Stars Game: Catcher David fry and right-handed pitcher Mason Hickman. Right-handed pitcher Hunter Stanley was selected to the American League Fall Stars team, but will not participate as he pitched 4.2 innings in a loss on Thursday.

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...