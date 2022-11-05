Brandon Guyer talks mindset during his Game 7 hit in 2016

Walking up to the plate in the final innings of a Game 7 with a runner on base and a championship on the line is something very few people will ever experience but almost everyone imagines at one point or another.

For Brandon Guyer, years of visualizing such a moment may have helped him come through in the clutch as he doubled home a baby-faced José Ramírez from first base and put Cleveland within striking distance of ending their decades-long World Series drought.

Brandon Guyer recounts his mindset while getting a hit ahead of Rajai Davis in the 2016 World Series | Twitter

I meant to post this yesterday but completely forgot, so shout out to lucasmcain for putting it in the comments of yesterday’s News & Notes. Everyone remembers Rajai Davis choking up on the bat and tying Game 7 in the eighth inning, but few people credit Brandon Guyer for hitting an RBI double ahead of him — both hits came while facing prime Aroldis Chapman.

Six years later (has it really been that long?!), Guyer told the story of his mindset during the at-bat in a Twitter thread. I’ll embed each tweet individually for those who don’t want to fumble around with Twitter’s interface, or for those who are not interested in stepping into a building that is currently on fire.

#TBT Game 7 of the 2016 World: Biggest at-bat of my life. Ripped a line drive to right center for an RBI double. Not posting this to flex, just putting it out there because I think a lot of people could get some value out of how I kept my mind right during that at-bat. Cont… pic.twitter.com/nct3sQimtz — Brandon Guyer (@BrandonGuyer) November 3, 2022

This at-bat, just like all the others, started way before I actually got in the box. It started before each game.



The biggest part of that pre-game routine was visualization: putting myself in different situations and envisioning success. — Brandon Guyer (@BrandonGuyer) November 3, 2022

This obviously doesn’t guarantee success by any means, but it does 100% put you in a much better position to succeed.



It’s a game changer. Many studies show that through visualization you can enhance your skills with very similar payoffs of actual physical practice. — Brandon Guyer (@BrandonGuyer) November 3, 2022

That at-bat was a great example.



I had envisioned being in that moment since I was a kid.



Granted, when I was a kid I didn’t think I’d ever stare down somebody capable of throwing a 105 MPH fastball. — Brandon Guyer (@BrandonGuyer) November 3, 2022

Nowadays it seems as if every team has someone that can, so you better believe I started visualizing at-bats against all of them.



Throughout that series, after practices, in hotels, whenever we weren’t on the field, I’d close my eyes and stay in the batter's box. — Brandon Guyer (@BrandonGuyer) November 3, 2022

I made sure to get to get as many ‘mental reps’ against Chapman as I could, being that I had never faced him before.



Reggie Bush caught Drew Brees doing this a couple years ago in the Saints practice facility the day before a big game. pic.twitter.com/FnLopsdaGv — Brandon Guyer (@BrandonGuyer) November 3, 2022

Those mental reps pay off by making big moments feel routine.



It felt like a normal at-bat in the dog days of summer because I had been there hundreds of times in my head. — Brandon Guyer (@BrandonGuyer) November 3, 2022

What I didn’t envision was my man @rajai11davis hitting a bomb after me to tie the game. Still get hyped thinking about that!



I saw success play out so many times in my head and I truly believed it would happen in that moment. — Brandon Guyer (@BrandonGuyer) November 3, 2022

To some, extra mental work may sound like a ‘sacrifice’ in one way or another, but you can tell from my reaction when I got to second, all the time I spent visualizing was worth it. — Brandon Guyer (@BrandonGuyer) November 3, 2022

If you’re a baseball or softball player looking for tips on how to develop a Major League Mindset, you can definitely ask me here or check out https://t.co/NYpcmvUV31 — Brandon Guyer (@BrandonGuyer) November 3, 2022

