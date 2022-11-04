Myles Straw joked with Steven Kwan after crowd-surfing catch in Seattle

I don’t know about you, but I will never get sick of hearing stories about how everyone on the 2022 Guardians got along. The latest is Myles Straw not missing a chance to mess with his rookie left fielder after he went into the crowd to catch a ball in August.

In other less important baseball news, the Astros now lead the World Series, 3-2. They’ll head back home to Houston to try and win their first championship since all the way back in 2017. Meanwhile, the Phillies will try to hold on and win out to take home their first piece of metal since 2008.

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians’ Steven Kwan, Myles Straw debate their best Gold Glove catches | Cleveland

Two of the Guardians’ four — count ‘em, four — Gold Glove winners talked about their favorite catches of the year and how Myles Straw messed with Steven Kwan following his over-the-wall catch on Aug. 26.

“I remember I asked if the catch counted because I went into the stands,” said Kwan. “I’m obviously hurt and I’m like ‘Yeah, did the catch count?’ And you’re like ‘No. It didn’t count.’ And I looked right at you and you’re just staring me right in the eyes. I can’t even breathe and you’re still messing with me? That was funny.”

Offseason Outlook: Cleveland Guardians | MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors had an in-depth look at the Guardians’ offseason plans on Wednesday, and they followed it up with a chat with the writer, Mark Polishuk, yesterday.

Around the league