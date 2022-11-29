 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Guardian Luke Maile signs with Reds

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

By Matt Lyons
Cleveland baseball has never known a Guardians season without Luke Maile behind the plate. They’ll have to find a way to move on in 2023 as the legend has signed with the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year, $1.75 million deal.

In case you missed it, the Guardians were also in José Abreu until they weren’t.

Cincinnati Reds sign catcher Luke Maile, Covington Catholic product, to 1-year deal | Cincinnati
This will be Maile’s sixth organization since he debuted with the Rays in 2015.

SSG Landers Close To Signing Kirk McCarty | MLB Trade Rumors
Another Guardians legend (OK, I can’t do this anymore) Kirk McCarty signed with the KBO SSG Landers.

Quantifying the Impact of the Shift Restrictions | Patrick Brennan
Not strictly Guardians related, but here’s a great breakdown of the impact the impending shift ban could have on hitters. Carlos Santana, the newest Pittsburgh Pirate, stands to benefit from a lack of a shift, as does Josh Naylor.

