José Ramírez and Triston McKenzie honored by Cleveland writers

Cleveland Guardians news
Ramirez, McKenzie capture local BBWAA awards | cleguardians.com
Well-earned! From Mandy Bell:
It’s not time to move on from awards season just yet.
The Cleveland chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced the winners of its annual awards for excellence both on and off the field on Sunday. Just like last year, José Ramírez was unanimously selected the winner of the 2022 Bob Feller Man of the Year Award, while the Frank Gibbons-Steve Olin Good Guy Award was given to Triston McKenzie.
Statcast shows Kwan’s defensive worth | Twitter
According to Statcast, Steven Kwan had more Outs Above Average this season than any other MLB left fielder!— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) November 26, 2022
Around the league
- Mike Clevinger agrees to one-year deal with White Sox.
- Trea Turner is biggest prize in loaded SS market.
- Twins sign infielder Johan Camargo.
- Oneil Cruz truly has effortless power.
