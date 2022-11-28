 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

José Ramírez and Triston McKenzie honored by Cleveland writers

Morning news and notes for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

By Jason Philipps
Here’s to a great week!

Ramirez, McKenzie capture local BBWAA awards | cleguardians.com

Well-earned! From Mandy Bell:

It’s not time to move on from awards season just yet.

The Cleveland chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced the winners of its annual awards for excellence both on and off the field on Sunday. Just like last year, José Ramírez was unanimously selected the winner of the 2022 Bob Feller Man of the Year Award, while the Frank Gibbons-Steve Olin Good Guy Award was given to Triston McKenzie.

