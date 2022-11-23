 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning news and notes for Nov. 23, 2022

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, Nov. 23 2022

Tim Herrin
You’re here because you like baseball, and have hopes the Guardians will make news with a splashy improvement. As much as you may like baseball, I can not provide you with that news.

But I can provide you with this news:

  • Terre Haute is proud of Tim Herrin. I assume. I didn’t read the article. And I don’t expect you to, either. Or this one. I am surprised we have access to a picture of him.
  • The Angels traded three players to the Brewers for Hunter Renfroe.
  • The Pirates claimed 1B Lewin Diaz off waivers. Diaz hit 5 homers on the 2022 Marlins, but “needs an opportunity” to show off his 44 OPS+.
  • Dave Dombrowski is now under contract until 2027 in Philadelphia.
  • The Astros signed Machado. No fair! Oh, wait, it’s Dixon Machado.
  • ZiPS really underestimated Andres Gimenez and the Guardians in 2022.
  • Andrew Benintendi could be a useful pickup for somebody.

