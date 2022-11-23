Morning news and notes for Nov. 23, 2022

You’re here because you like baseball, and have hopes the Guardians will make news with a splashy improvement. As much as you may like baseball, I can not provide you with that news.
But I can provide you with this news:
- Terre Haute is proud of Tim Herrin. I assume. I didn’t read the article. And I don’t expect you to, either. Or this one. I am surprised we have access to a picture of him.
- The Angels traded three players to the Brewers for Hunter Renfroe.
- The Pirates claimed 1B Lewin Diaz off waivers. Diaz hit 5 homers on the 2022 Marlins, but “needs an opportunity” to show off his 44 OPS+.
- Dave Dombrowski is now under contract until 2027 in Philadelphia.
- The Astros signed Machado. No fair! Oh, wait, it’s Dixon Machado.
- ZiPS really underestimated Andres Gimenez and the Guardians in 2022.
- Andrew Benintendi could be a useful pickup for somebody.
