Jhonny Peralta, Hall of Fame candidate

When anyone thinks about 2000s Cleveland baseball, they obviously think Jhonny Peralta first. Travis Hafner? Grady Sizemore? Get ‘em out of here.

That’s why he’s included on the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot.

Cleveland Guardians news

Peralta makes 1st HOF ballot; Manny, 7th | MLB

The 2023 Hall of Fame ballot has been released and it’s ... underwhelming. Carlos Beltrán is the only new addition with even a shot, and getting caught up in the Astros’ cheating scandal probably lowered those odds. Jhonny Peralta also makes the list with 28.7 career fWAR.

40-Man Deadline Analysis: AL Central | FanGraphs

Who else but Eric Longenhage is going to spill thousands of words about the moves every single team made at the 40-man roster protection deadline? He’s always seemed to like the direction Cleveland is taking the organization and that continues in his breakdown here.

Around the league