Was Nolan Jones given enough time in Cleveland?

Cleveland Guardians news
Hey Hoynsie: Did the Guardians trade Nolan Jones too soon? | cleveland.com
From Paul Hoynes:
Hey, Hoynsie: Were you surprised that the Guardians traded Nolan Jones to the Rockies? In his brief stint with the team, it seemed like he could play. — Doug, Ocala, Fla.
Hey, Doug: A scout told me Jones reminded him of Bradley Zimmer, another tall left-handed hitter who had trouble making contact. Cleveland gave Zimmer a lot more chances than it gave Jones, but Zimmer didn’t have to contend with the wave of talent that Jones did.
Jones got squeezed out of third base when the G’s signed Jose Ramirez to a multiyear deal at the start of last season. He moved to the outfield where the emergence of Steven Kwan, Oscar Gonzalez and Will Brennan cost him more playing time.
5 pressing questions for the Guardians this offseason | cleguardians.com
A starting catcher and potential trades are the big ?? marks.
C - TBD vet— Jeffmlbdraft (@jeffMLBdraft) November 19, 2022
1B - Naylor
2B - Gimenez
SS - Amed
3B - JRAM
LF - Kwan
CF - Straw
RF - Oscar
DH - TBD
If it ends up anything other than this I would be shocked
Around the League
- Big money Mets meet with Justin Verlander.
- Giants, Rangers among teams interested in outfielder Mitch Haniger.
- Dodgers lurk in Aaron Judge sweepstakes.
