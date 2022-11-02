Guardians corner the market on 2022 Gold Gloves

We all knew that Steven Kwan, Myles Straw, and Andrés Giménez played excellent defense in 2022. We could never have guessed that Cleveland would actually get enough national attention to win four gold gloves this season.

Not only did the aforementioned trio see their names on the list of winners yesterday, Shane Bieber saw his as well.

They became:

The first Cleveland team to win four gold gloves in a season

The only team with four winners this season

The first AL team to win four since 2003.

Phillies show Astros how the trash cans are banged with 7-0 win

The irony is delicious. Because Houston’s starter, Lance McCullers, seemed to be badly tipping his pitches, the Phillies hitters were comfortable. Without needing a complex video scheme, they may have known what pitches were coming. They homered five times. They scored seven times. And their own pitchers allowed nothing.

