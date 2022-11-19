Guardians non-tender Luke Maile, Anthony Gose

The non-tender deadline has come and gone, and it has left more than a few notable names on the free-agent market, headlined by the Dodgers non-tendering Cody Bellinger.

Luke Maile and Anthony Gose are highly “notable” in all of MLB, but both were an interesting story at times in 2022 for the Guardians. Maile for his two-week stretch where he was an offensive juggernaut, and Gose for successfully transitioning from an outfielder to a high-90s hurling reliever.

One thing yesterday’s moves likely signal is that the Guardians are going to add a catcher this offseason. Don’t get too excited, though, as that “add” could easily be bringing back Austin Hedges, Luke Maile, or both. But again, Sean Murphy exists and the A’s cleared up some spots on their 40-man roster.

Guardians tender contracts to seven players; Luke Maile, Anthony Gose non-tendered | Cleveland

In addition to non-tendering Maile and Gose, the Guards also tendered contracts to Shane Bieber, Amed Rosario, Cal Quantrill, Josh Naylor, Zach Plesac, Aaron Civale, and James Karinchak. That doesn’t mean they have submitted concrete numbers yet — just that they intend to. Both sides have time to exchange figures and negotiate before arbitration hearings start on Jan. 30.

