Shane Bieber finishes seventh in Cy Young voting

Morning news and notes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

By Matt Lyons
Slow news day yesterday for the Guardians yesterday. Did you know CTC has a Discord?

Justin Verlander, Sandy Alcantara give MLB two unanimous Cy Young Award winners for first time since 1968 | Cleveland
Justin Verlander, Sandy Alcantara blah blah whatever — Shane Bieber finished seventh in the voting. He received one fourth-place vote and three fifth-place votes. Verlander and Alcantara took home unanimous Cy Youngs.

Job Posting: Cleveland Guardians – Minor League Pitching Coach, Minor League Hitting Coach | FanGraphs
It’s your lucky day if you’re an aspiring minor-league hitting or pitching coach as the Guardians appear to be hiring for both.

2023 Contemporary Baseball Era Committee Candidate: Albert Belle | FanGraphs
A comprehensive, and I mean comprehensive, profile of Albert Belle from Jay Jaffe. Belle is once again up for the Hall of Fame thanks to the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee, so what better time to remember his antics, big hits, and that time his teammates performed a Mission Impossible-style heist to steal his corked bat?

