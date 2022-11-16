Guardians add Angel Martinez, Joey Cantillo, Tim Herrin to 40-man roster

A number of things happened yesterday that fans of the Cleveland Guardians need to know:

Terry Francona was named AL Manager of the Year.

Nolan Jones was traded to Colorado for a middle infielder named Juan Brito.

Carlos Vargas was traded to Arizona for RHSP Ross Carver.

Angel Martinez, Joey Cantillo, and Tim Herrin were added to the 40-man.

Anthony Gose and Kirk McCarty were DFA’d.

Some other stuff happened too: