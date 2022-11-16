Guardians add Angel Martinez, Joey Cantillo, Tim Herrin to 40-man roster

A number of things happened yesterday that fans of the Cleveland Guardians need to know:
- Terry Francona was named AL Manager of the Year.
- Nolan Jones was traded to Colorado for a middle infielder named Juan Brito.
- Carlos Vargas was traded to Arizona for RHSP Ross Carver.
- Angel Martinez, Joey Cantillo, and Tim Herrin were added to the 40-man.
- Anthony Gose and Kirk McCarty were DFA’d.
Some other stuff happened too:
- Anthony Rizzo signed a 2-year contract to stay with the Yankees.
- Martin Perez accepted the Rangers’ qualifying offer.
- Tyler Anderson jumped from the Dodgers to the Angels. Rare immediate MLB FA signing!
- The Mets got a Stephen from the Yankees that they hope will be Their Stephan.
- The Rays decided Yarbrough was for the yard birds...
- ...and traded Miles Mastrobuoni to the Cubs...
- ...and traded Xavier Edwards and JT Chargois to the Marlins.
- MLB.com analyzed free agency by position.
