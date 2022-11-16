 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Guardians add Angel Martinez, Joey Cantillo, Tim Herrin to 40-man roster

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images

A number of things happened yesterday that fans of the Cleveland Guardians need to know:

  • Terry Francona was named AL Manager of the Year.
  • Nolan Jones was traded to Colorado for a middle infielder named Juan Brito.
  • Carlos Vargas was traded to Arizona for RHSP Ross Carver.
  • Angel Martinez, Joey Cantillo, and Tim Herrin were added to the 40-man.
  • Anthony Gose and Kirk McCarty were DFA’d.

Some other stuff happened too:

  • Anthony Rizzo signed a 2-year contract to stay with the Yankees.
  • Martin Perez accepted the Rangers’ qualifying offer.
  • Tyler Anderson jumped from the Dodgers to the Angels. Rare immediate MLB FA signing!
  • The Mets got a Stephen from the Yankees that they hope will be Their Stephan.
  • The Rays decided Yarbrough was for the yard birds...
  • ...and traded Miles Mastrobuoni to the Cubs...
  • ...and traded Xavier Edwards and JT Chargois to the Marlins.
  • MLB.com analyzed free agency by position.

