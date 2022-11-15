Terry Francona named 2022 AL Manager of the Year

Was there really another choice?

Sure, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde won the Sporting News equivalent of the award, and Scott Servais led a storybook Mariners team to the playoffs, but anyone with half an eye on baseball could see what Terry Francona did with the 92-win Guardians this year was special. That’s exactly why he is the 2022 Manager of the Year.

Francona’s win was announced Tuesday night on MLB Network and he was on air with an interview shortly after — and of course he had to shout out his grandkids before it was over.

"It allows me to brag about (our) organization, that part makes me really happy... that's the part that's fun."



Terry Francona won his third Manager of the Year Award but wanted to give credit to everyone on the team.@CleGuardians | #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/WOz9163gWT — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 16, 2022

Francona led a team with the average age of a high school travel ball team to the ALDS and the brink of eliminating the New York Yankees in four games. Whether he was headbutting Josh Naylor after a big hit or pushing all the right buttons for his young team, it’s clear he was the best manager in baseball this season.

Now go out there and get him more pieces to work with to cap it off right next year.