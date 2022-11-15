Guardians swap right-handed pitching prospects with Diamondbacks

The Cleveland Guardians and Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly agreed on a deal involving a pair of 23-year-old right-handed pitching prospects. The Guardians are acquiring Ross Carver and will send Carlos Vargas in return.

For those unaware, Vargas missed two years of professional pitching due to COVID wiping out the 2020 season and Tommy John surgery at the beginning of 2021. He returned midway through 2022 and struggled in Double-A (4.81 ERA, 4.44 BB/9, 24.1 IP), but had a solid ten innings of work with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

Carver, on the other hand, was just drafted last year after two years at Dallas Baptist University. The 6-foot-2 right-hander struck out 29% of the batters he faced in High-A this season before being promoted to Double-A. Despite being a reliever throughout college and 22 innings of Single-A last season, the D-Backs transitioned him to a starter in 2022. He features a fastball, curveball, slider, and changeup.

Mostly what this does for the Guardians is free up a roster spot, as the oft-injured Vargas was already on the 40-man to be protected from the Rule 5 Draft in 2020.

In addition to the trade, the Guards also protected Angel Martinez and Joey Cantillo from the Rule 5 draft by adding them to the 40-man roster. To make room on the roster they designated Anthony Gose and Kirk McCarty for assignment.

We have made the following roster moves:

+ Selected the contracts of INF Angel Martinez, LHP Joey Cantillo, and LHP Tim Herrin

- Designated LHP Anthony Gose and LHP Kirk McCarty for assignment pic.twitter.com/tRM2U0rTd9 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 16, 2022

Gose, a former outfielder turned relief pitcher, pitched in 22 games for the Guardians this season with a 4.71 ERA and a 30.4% strikeout rate. Unfortunately, he also carried a 15.2% walk rate and his season was cut short by Tommy John Surgery in September. He was expected to miss all of the 2023 season.