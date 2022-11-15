Steven Kwan finishes third in AL Rookie of the Year voting

Steven Kwan finishing third in the AL Rookie of the Year race was the only outcome that was ever going to happen, and expecting anything else was setting yourself up for disappointment.

All three finalists (Julio Rodriguez, Adley Rutschman, and Kwan) had phenomenal seasons — one of the best rookie classes in a while, no doubt. But in reality, it was always a two-man race between Rodriguez and Rutschman. Even then, it was really just a race to see how many first-place votes Rutschman could take away from Rodriguez — which, by the way, turned out to be one.

Kwan beat his fellow rookies in batting average and on-base percentage (.298 and .373, respectively), but when you look at any kind of stat that measures a full profile of performance, Kwan comes up short due to his lack of power. Among the finalists, he finished last in slugging percentage (.400), wRC+ (124), and fWAR (4.4).

More than anything, it just comes down to poor timing. Looking at the last several years of rookie classes, he would easily win in 2021 and 2020 and probably be a runner-up behind Yordan Álvarez in 2019. It’s just bad luck that he happened to have his breakout at the same two other great rookies did the same thing.

None of that changes how great he is, or how lucky the Guardians are to have him for most of the 2020s.

