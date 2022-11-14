Guardians reject notion that Shane Bieber will be on the trading block this winter

Here’s to a great week!

Chris Antonetti on Shane Bieber and catchers | MLB Trade Rumors

From Mark Polishuk:

In an interview with Jim Bowden and Jim Duquette on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti flatly rejected the idea that Shane Bieber will be a trade candidate this winter. “We have every intention of trying to contend next year, and trying to win a World Series. And, Shane Bieber will be a big part of that for us,” Antonetti said.

Naturally, some gamesmanship could be at play here, and the Guards (at least as a matter of due diligence) would consider any serious offer another team might float for Bieber. Given Cleveland’s history of trading star players as their arbitration costs rise, the Bieber trade speculation won’t really end until he actually does change teams, or unless he signs an extension. However, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that moving Bieber isn’t on the Guardians’ radar in the near future.