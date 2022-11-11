José Ramírez takes home fourth Silver Slugger

The award season chugs along, now with hardware going to each position’s best hitters. Andrés Giménez lost to Jose Altuvé at second base, as expected, while José Ramírez took home his fourth Silver Slugger since 2017. You’re not going to believe this, but Aaron Judge also won one.

Cleveland Guardians news

Here are the 2022 Silver Slugger winners | MLB

Ramírez takes home his fourth Slugger Award to go with his fourth All-Star nod this summer. While he trailed the Red Sox’s Rafael Devers in wRC+ by one (139 to 140), he finished with two more home runs (29 to 27) and a whole bunch more RBI (126 to 88) which probably helped him out in the vote. I won’t tell anyone that his high RBI total is because he plays on a team that excels at getting on base if you won’t.

All of this despite playing with a thumb that required surgery since July. What a beast.

Will Cleveland Guardians prospect George Valera get a shot in the majors? | Away Back Gone

I mean, eventually sure. But when we see George Valera in the majors?

