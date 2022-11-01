 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rain pushes World Series schedule back a day

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

By Matt Lyons
/ new
World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Rain in a World Series? Where have I seen that before? Oh, oh no.

Game 3 of the World Series was rained out yesterday, and it shifted the whole World Series schedule around. MLB was careful to avoid playing on Sunday to not clash with NFL games, but now the travel day between Games 5 and 6 falls on Friday, leaving a potentially decisive Game 7 on Sunday night at 8:03 p.m. ET.

Cleveland Guardians news

Here’s Guardians prospect Jose Tena crushing an absolutely terrible pitch in LIDOM.

Cleveland was on the 1997 World Series rocks when Baltimore’s Davey Johnson looked like he saw an iceberg | Akron Beacon Journal
It isn’t the main point that Steve Doershuk is making here, but Cleveland in 1997 was a perfect example of why a memorable postseason trumps a pretty regular season any day. That team’s road to the postseason was anything but flawless, but most still remember it for the exhilarating playoffs and crushing defeat at the end.

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...