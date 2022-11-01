Rain pushes World Series schedule back a day

Rain in a World Series? Where have I seen that before? Oh, oh no.
Game 3 of the World Series was rained out yesterday, and it shifted the whole World Series schedule around. MLB was careful to avoid playing on Sunday to not clash with NFL games, but now the travel day between Games 5 and 6 falls on Friday, leaving a potentially decisive Game 7 on Sunday night at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Cleveland Guardians news
Here’s Guardians prospect Jose Tena crushing an absolutely terrible pitch in LIDOM.
No. 17 @CleGuardians prospect Jose Tena rips his first home run in @LIDOMRD! pic.twitter.com/S7LGCzKwGr— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) November 1, 2022
Cleveland was on the 1997 World Series rocks when Baltimore’s Davey Johnson looked like he saw an iceberg | Akron Beacon Journal
It isn’t the main point that Steve Doershuk is making here, but Cleveland in 1997 was a perfect example of why a memorable postseason trumps a pretty regular season any day. That team’s road to the postseason was anything but flawless, but most still remember it for the exhilarating playoffs and crushing defeat at the end.
Around the league
- This year hasn’t been a good look for Yankee fans.
- The rainout might help the Phillies.
- Albert Pujols is officially retiring.
- The Royals hired former Guardians coach Matt Quatraro as their new manager.
- The automatic runner in extras is probably here for the long haul.
- Nolan Arenado declined his opt-out and will stay in St. Louis.
