IT’S GUARDIANS PLAYOFF DAY

No game yesterday of course, but there’s a big one today. The postseason kicks off with the Rays and Guardians at noon.

Cleveland Guardians news

Why this Guardians season has been deeply meaningful to many fans: ‘I wouldn’t trade it for anything’ | The Athletic ($$$)

Who is José Ramírez? The stories that define the face of the Cleveland Guardians | The Athletic ($$$)

Normally I try to avoid using paid articles because I know not everyone can get a subscription, but Zack Meisel was killing it over at The Athletic yesterday. If you can find a free trial or $1 subscription or something I highly recommend picking it up to check these out.

Guardians have been their own biggest supporters from day one; MLB’s postseason won’t change that | Cleveland

The way this team constantly picks itself up is incredible. No matter what happens in the coming weeks, we should always remember just how special the make-up of the 2022 Guardians was.

The Cleveland Guardians Versus Shane McClanahan | Everyone Hates Cleveland

Shane Bieber Versus The Tampa Bay Rays | Everyone Hates Cleveland

Gage Will and Mike Hattery expertly break down the starters of today’s AL Wild Card matchup over at Everyone Hates Cleveland. McClanahan’s declining slider over the second half is one thing, in particular, to keep an eye on, especially as he tries to attack Cleveland’s lefty batters.

AL Wild Card Series Preview: Guardians vs. Rays | FanGraphs

FanGraphs’ preview of the Wild Card is helmed by Dan Szymborski, so it includes a lot of ZiPS-based contexts. It should surprise no one that the young, superstar-less Guardians outperformed the projection system.

Cleveland businesses stocked, ready for Guardians playoff series | WKYC

MLB decided that the Guardians would play a noon game and the city of Cleveland responded. According to WKYC, at least, they are prepared for the onslaught of baseball fans in the city during lunch rush hour.

Around the league