Dawn of the final day

Guardians 9, Royals 2

The Guardians could not have asked for a better way to end the 2022 season. They’re running on all cylinders offensively, and clinching a week before the end of the season allowed them to re-arrange their pitching staff and rest relievers without concern. They capped off the season with their brand of baseball — a bunch of hits, a few doubles, and nine runs. Home runs? Don’t need ‘em.

Cleveland Guardians news

Inspiring Cleveland Guardians superfan Peter Knab to throw out ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series | WKYC

Peter Knab, of Cleveland Heights, has attended more than 120 games of the club’s games this year at various ballparks across the country. Driven by the confidence instilled in him by his late father, the 26-year-old has not let his cerebral palsy hold him back, and is inspiring others facing similar challenges.

Guardians’ outfield defense is more than just a surprise, it’s golden | Cleveland

Do you think “golden surprise” has an Urban Dictionary entrance? I’m too afraid to look. Anyway, the Guardians’ outfield is special this year, which is something we haven’t been able to say for a long, long time.

Cleveland Guardians reaping the benefits of an unmatched culture | WKYC

It’s about the culture.

