Dawn of the final day

Guardians 9, Royals 2
The Guardians could not have asked for a better way to end the 2022 season. They’re running on all cylinders offensively, and clinching a week before the end of the season allowed them to re-arrange their pitching staff and rest relievers without concern. They capped off the season with their brand of baseball — a bunch of hits, a few doubles, and nine runs. Home runs? Don’t need ‘em.
Cleveland Guardians news
Inspiring Cleveland Guardians superfan Peter Knab to throw out ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series | WKYC
Peter Knab, of Cleveland Heights, has attended more than 120 games of the club’s games this year at various ballparks across the country. Driven by the confidence instilled in him by his late father, the 26-year-old has not let his cerebral palsy hold him back, and is inspiring others facing similar challenges.
Guardians’ outfield defense is more than just a surprise, it’s golden | Cleveland
Do you think “golden surprise” has an Urban Dictionary entrance? I’m too afraid to look. Anyway, the Guardians’ outfield is special this year, which is something we haven’t been able to say for a long, long time.
Cleveland Guardians reaping the benefits of an unmatched culture | WKYC
It’s about the culture.
Around the league
- MLB.com ranked the top playoff lineups.
- The Royals fired Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred.
- Jesse Winker is likely to miss the Mariners’ postseason.
- Spencer Strider is working his way back from an oblique injury.
- Stephen Vogt homered in his final MLB at-bat.
