HOMAGE has the shirts to get you postseason ready

It’s officially official. The Guardians will start their 2022 postseason campaign this Friday at 12:07 p.m. against the Rays. If you’re looking for your next great Guardians shirt to celebrate the occasion, consider using our link here or below to help out CTC in the process.

According to Zack Meisel, the Guardians are wearing a certain shirt during warm-ups of today’s regular-season finale, as well. You’ll find the “WIN THE WHOLE F’ING THING” shirt at HOMAGE as swell as officially licensed t-shirts and hoodies adorning the Shield C and plenty of José Ramírez faces.

CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR HOMAGE T-SHIRT AND SUPPORT CTC