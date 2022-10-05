 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AL Wild Card start times: Guardians and Rays get afternoon games

The field is set, the times are final, let’s do the baseball

By Matt Lyons
Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Major League Baseball has finally unveiled the start times for the first round of the postseason, and Guardians fans should clear their lunch schedules on Friday.

The Guardians are Rays will play at least two games at 12:07 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Game 3, if needed, will start on Sunday at 4:07 p.m.

The new postseason format for this season means that all three games will take place at Progressive Field as the Guardians won their division but finished as the No. 3 seed. The Rays, meanwhile, are the lowest Wild Card seed.

All Wild Card games will be broadcast on ESPN.

