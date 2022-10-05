Cleveland Guardians to face Tampa Bay Rays

The matchup is set, and I don’t know why anybody is calling it a rematch. The Rays have never beaten the Guardians in a Wild Card.

Guardians 5, Royals 3

The law firm of Quantrill, Plesac, Hentges, Karinchak and Clase got some work in. None of these guys will pitch today, supposedly. I would guess we will see Trevor Stephan, though.

On the offensive side, Amed Rosario had another 3-hit game, and Owen Miller hit his first dinger since the Washington Administration. The 62-degree game-time temperature might have helped, according to some rando on Twitter.

Bo Naylor is a fascinating player, and FanGraphs explains why.

An incredible Terry Francona stat has emerged from the depths of the Internet. Lyons told me not to use this link, but it’s about time that Terry Francona got some positive press.

Around baseball