National media starting to take notice of young, fun Guardians

Guardians 2, Royals 5

The Guardians outhit the Royals, 8-6, but fell in the 10th thanks to a go-ahead home run from Drew Waters in the top of the inning. It was Waters’ second hit of the game and sixth of the series so far. He is a menace. Triston McKenzie turned in five innings of solid work in his final regular-season start, striking out four and allowing one earned run off of four hits. He only threw 73 pitches as he prepares to start Game 2 of the Wild Card on Saturday.

Cleveland Guardians news

The Guardians Are MLB’s Most Interesting Postseason Team | Sports Illustrated

Tom Verducci knows what’s up, and I think his lede sums it up nicely:

The Guardians are either the future of baseball or a first-round postseason exit waiting to happen. Or both.

Guardians’ Bryan Shaw: Passes through waivers | CBS Sports

Good news, #Shawheads, Bryan Shaw is still technically with the organization as he passed through waiver and accepted his assignment to Triple-A yesterday. His $4 million option for 2023 remains on the table, somehow.

Job Posting: Cleveland Guardians Software Engineer, Data Scientist | FanGraphs

The Guardians are hiring a software engineer and data scientist.

Around the league