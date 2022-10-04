National media starting to take notice of young, fun Guardians

Guardians 2, Royals 5
The Guardians outhit the Royals, 8-6, but fell in the 10th thanks to a go-ahead home run from Drew Waters in the top of the inning. It was Waters’ second hit of the game and sixth of the series so far. He is a menace. Triston McKenzie turned in five innings of solid work in his final regular-season start, striking out four and allowing one earned run off of four hits. He only threw 73 pitches as he prepares to start Game 2 of the Wild Card on Saturday.
Cleveland Guardians news
The Guardians Are MLB’s Most Interesting Postseason Team | Sports Illustrated
Tom Verducci knows what’s up, and I think his lede sums it up nicely:
The Guardians are either the future of baseball or a first-round postseason exit waiting to happen. Or both.
Guardians’ Bryan Shaw: Passes through waivers | CBS Sports
Good news, #Shawheads, Bryan Shaw is still technically with the organization as he passed through waiver and accepted his assignment to Triple-A yesterday. His $4 million option for 2023 remains on the table, somehow.
Job Posting: Cleveland Guardians Software Engineer, Data Scientist | FanGraphs
The Guardians are hiring a software engineer and data scientist.
Around the league
- Evan Longoria has a fractured thumb.
- The Phillies are in the postseason for the first time since 2011.
- Charlie Morton refuses to decline.
- Albert Pujols has been inexplicably amazing in his final year.
