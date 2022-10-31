Guardians lucky to have strong leaders in Terry Francona, Chris Antonetti

Happy Halloween!
Cleveland Guardians news
Still feeling good about the Guardians? | cleveland.com
From Terry Pluto:
Name another team that took pride in leading all of baseball in infield hits besides the Guardians. I’ve never heard any manager besides Francona talk about how “we want the other team to have to play at our pace ... we had to get on base, cause some havoc because we didn’t hit the ball out of the park much.”
Francona didn’t receive the Sporting News Manager of the Year Award. It went to Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde. Guardians President Chris Antonetti did win the MLB Executive of the Year award.
In his postseason press conference, Francona mentioned that when he was hired in 2013, Antonetti asked about putting a bonus clause in his managerial contract for winning the award.
“I said I didn’t want it,” said Francona. “When those things happen, it’s an organizational award. It gives me a chance to brag about everyone I work with.”
Antonetti also deflects credit to others. He and GM Mike Chernoff operate like partners. This approach is one of the reasons Cleveland continually overachieves and why key people in the top spots stay with the organization.
Trade Candidates: Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale | MLB Trade Rumors
The front office is always listening, but not sure either of these guys is going anywhere due to their low’ish trade value and the cost of FA arms.
#Guardians 21yr old switch hitting (2B/SS) prospect Brayan Rocchio with a huge 1st game in the Venezuelan Winter League today going (2-4 2(2B) 3RBI BB) including a bases clearing 3-run double in the 7th inning in his teams 5-1 win.@rocchio05 @tiburones_net #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/YbToNObUPe— Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) October 30, 2022
Around the league
- World Series heads to Philly, Game 3 preview,
- Royals hire Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as manager,
- How Aaron Judge can capitalize on his record-breaking leverage,
- Rob Manfred discusses ghost runners, automated strike zone, and local media viewership. The commish made mostly good points!
Loading comments...