Guardians lucky to have strong leaders in Terry Francona, Chris Antonetti

Still feeling good about the Guardians? | cleveland.com

From Terry Pluto:

Name another team that took pride in leading all of baseball in infield hits besides the Guardians. I’ve never heard any manager besides Francona talk about how “we want the other team to have to play at our pace ... we had to get on base, cause some havoc because we didn’t hit the ball out of the park much.”

Francona didn’t receive the Sporting News Manager of the Year Award. It went to Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde. Guardians President Chris Antonetti did win the MLB Executive of the Year award.

In his postseason press conference, Francona mentioned that when he was hired in 2013, Antonetti asked about putting a bonus clause in his managerial contract for winning the award.

“I said I didn’t want it,” said Francona. “When those things happen, it’s an organizational award. It gives me a chance to brag about everyone I work with.”

Antonetti also deflects credit to others. He and GM Mike Chernoff operate like partners. This approach is one of the reasons Cleveland continually overachieves and why key people in the top spots stay with the organization.