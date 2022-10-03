Steven Kwan and fellow Guardians rookies continue to excel

Here’s to a great week!

CTC Recap | Box Score | Game Thread

Strong offense and another solid Shane Bieber start was enough in Sunday’s matchup against KC. With the win, Cleveland improved to 90-69. 90 wins!

Brennan making case for playoff spot | MLB

From Mandy Bell:

On May 24, Will Brennan was with Double-A Akron. After a promotion to Triple-A on May 26, he was still with Columbus as recently as Sept. 20. But just a few weeks later, on Oct. 2, it’s hard to imagine a Guardians postseason roster without him.

Brennan logged the first two extra-base hits of his career in Sunday’s 7-5 win over the Royals at Progressive Field, smacking a leadoff triple in the first before launching a three-run homer in the second. He became the first Cleveland rookie to have a homer, triple and at least three RBIs in a game since Tyler Naquin in 2016.

“There’s a reason we called him up when we did,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “It’s a pretty big compliment to him. We felt like he could help us moving forward when there’s only three weeks left in the season. That’s probably the biggest compliment we could give him.”