Who you got in the World Series?

Morning news and notes for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

By Matt Lyons
Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

That’s it, news is canceled. There’s no more news. It doesn’t exist.

In lieu of real news, how about a poll? Who do you have winning the World Series?

Who will win the World Series?

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians sending belt Oscar Gonzalez borrowed from Sandy Alomar Jr. in wild card win to Cooperstown | Cleveland
Here’s some old news I forgot to mention on CTC — the belt that Oscar Gonzalez borrowed from Sandy Alomar Jr. is Hall of Fame bound. What a weird and fun postseason this was.

Around the league

