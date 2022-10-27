Who you got in the World Series?

That’s it, news is canceled. There’s no more news. It doesn’t exist.
In lieu of real news, how about a poll? Who do you have winning the World Series?
Poll
Who will win the World Series?
-
46%
Phillies
-
53%
Astros
Cleveland Guardians news
Guardians sending belt Oscar Gonzalez borrowed from Sandy Alomar Jr. in wild card win to Cooperstown | Cleveland
Here’s some old news I forgot to mention on CTC — the belt that Oscar Gonzalez borrowed from Sandy Alomar Jr. is Hall of Fame bound. What a weird and fun postseason this was.
Around the league
- Aaron Judge to the Giants rumors are heating up.
- Aaron Boone is returning to manage the Yankees in 2023.
- Adam Wainwright is coming back for season No. 18.
- Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of the World Series for the Phillies.
- Where will Fernando Tatis Jr. play next year?
