This is an entire post about Skip Schumaker. Because news desert.

The Miami Marlins were in need of a manager after parting with Don Mattingly on September 25. On October 25, they found their man.

Skip Schumaker will manage the Marlins in 2023. The former Cardinals, Dodgers and Reds utility player has been coaching since 2018, when the Padres had him coaching first base. First base is said to have really grown under Schumaker’s tutelage, and it seems that this will be visible in 2023.

It has been pointed out that one of Schumaker’s baseball cards once depicted a squirrel alongside his foot, so yes, history was certainly made on Tuesday.

If it seems like Skip never did anything against Cleveland, that’s because he didn’t. He started just five games in his entire career against the only team that matters, and belted out just three hits in them (plus four games off the bench). His .136 average (3-for-22) was the worst he played against any team. Ditto for his .136 OBP and .136 SLG.

The last Cleveland pitcher he ever faced was Cody Allen, on July 19, 2015. Pinch hitting for Billy Hamilton in the bottom of the 9th, he struck out to send the game to extra innings. In the 11th, Yan Gomes walked with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run, and a Jason Kipnis flyout scored Michael Bourn for an insurance run. Zach McAllister then entered for the only save of his 8-year career.